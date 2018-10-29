China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.45

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 4138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.36.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 70.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.