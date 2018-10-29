Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.58 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $362,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,206.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $71,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,453.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $11,773,553. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

