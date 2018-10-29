Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.98 Million Position in Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,930,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $362,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,327,937.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,840. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

