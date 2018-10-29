Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.55 and last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 150930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Desjardins lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “c$14.50” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.