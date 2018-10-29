Chemical Bank Reduces Stake in General Electric (GE)

Chemical Bank lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in General Electric by 43.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,706,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,691,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 1st. MED upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

General Electric stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

