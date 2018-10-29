Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHKP. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.14.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,695,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 257,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.