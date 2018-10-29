Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CHKP. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.14.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,695,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 257,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
