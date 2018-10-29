Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.39. 12,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,434. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

