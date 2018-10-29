Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$14.11 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$14.43 and a 52-week high of C$16.50.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.79.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated, open-ended trust. The Company indirectly owns, manages and operates a range of seniors housing communities from independent living through assisted living to long term care. Its segments include Canadian Retirement Operations and Canadian Long Term Care Operations.

