CGI (GIB.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $76.28

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$76.28 and last traded at C$76.35, with a volume of 444664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. Barclays upped their price target on CGI from C$83.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on CGI from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “c$85.65” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.70.

About CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.