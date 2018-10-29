CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CF opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.52, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,560. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

