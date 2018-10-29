Cerner (CERN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $268,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 283,539 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $18,055,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,443.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,270,870 shares of company stock valued at $82,486,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

