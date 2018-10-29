Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ceridian HCM updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $36.40 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.
