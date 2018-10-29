Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ceridian HCM updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $36.40 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ceridian HCM stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

