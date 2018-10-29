Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.61 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.
