Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.61 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

CRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

