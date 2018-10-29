Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CBMG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ CBMG opened at $12.38 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.34.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 10,133.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 208.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 557.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

