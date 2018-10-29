Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG opened at $72.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.39.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Weiland purchased 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

