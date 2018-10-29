Ceconomy (CEC1) PT Set at €4.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.03 ($5.85).

Ceconomy stock opened at €5.50 ($6.40) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a one year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a one year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

