Cascades Inc (CAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

TSE CAS traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$10.26. 76,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,914. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$10.12 and a 12 month high of C$16.67.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. Cascades had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion.

In other news, Director Charles Malo sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.08, for a total transaction of C$123,370.56. Also, insider Robert F. Hall sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$950,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,343.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

