Carnival Corp (CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $18.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $18.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 14.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 184,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 20.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 85.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 25.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Carnival has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.