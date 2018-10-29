CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRR opened at $4.90 on Monday. CARBO Ceramics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.24). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.76 million. Research analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

