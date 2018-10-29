Canadian Overseas Petroleum (COPL) Shares Up 15.9%

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) shares shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 34,107,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 8,700,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

