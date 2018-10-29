Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,814 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $29,863,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Macquarie raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

CNI stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

