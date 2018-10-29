Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,741,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,111,000 after buying an additional 3,025,599 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,080,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,085,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,172,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,513,000 after buying an additional 155,033 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.9% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,120,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,158,000 after buying an additional 1,296,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,074,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,463,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

