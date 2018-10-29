Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for William Hill (WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on the gambling company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.13 ($4.13).

Shares of WMH stock traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 205.90 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 986,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

In related news, insider Ruth Prior bought 38,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

