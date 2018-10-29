Canaccord Genuity Lowers Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $162.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $190.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.19.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $147.70 and a 12-month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

