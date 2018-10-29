California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,140 Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Infinity Property and Casualty worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Property and Casualty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Property and Casualty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Infinity Property and Casualty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Infinity Property and Casualty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Property and Casualty by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IPCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Infinity Property and Casualty stock opened at $142.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $150.65.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers.

