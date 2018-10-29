California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.39. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTY. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.