California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 310,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLOW opened at $41.96 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $947.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In related news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 239,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at $427,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

