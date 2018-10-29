Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday. Evercore increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. GMP Securities increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.41.

CFW stock opened at C$4.62 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.59 and a 1 year high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

