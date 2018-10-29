Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Stock

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 374,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 123,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SOI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $119,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 252.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

