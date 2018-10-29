Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 557,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 314,453 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 233,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $19.18 on Monday. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.05.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 22,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $544,494.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $2,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,408 shares of company stock valued at $18,772,588. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

