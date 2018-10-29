Cae Inc (CAE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CAE by 1,938.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,544,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CAE by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,851,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CAE by 141.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,732,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAE by 81.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 488,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 12,954.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 451,084 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

NYSE:CAE opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. Cae Inc has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

