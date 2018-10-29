Burney Co. Has $12.42 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Burney Co. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.61.

V stock opened at $137.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.