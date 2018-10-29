Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $287,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Barr bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,522.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after acquiring an additional 585,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,828,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 287,309 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 394,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 113,247 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,353,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

