Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $23.28.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $287,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Barr bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,522.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after acquiring an additional 585,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,828,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 287,309 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 394,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 113,247 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,353,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.
