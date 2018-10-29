BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BT.A. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 273.13 ($3.57).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 236.67 ($3.09) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other news, insider Gavin Patterson sold 44,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01), for a total transaction of £102,055.60 ($133,353.72). Also, insider Alison Wilcox acquired 53,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,855.43).

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

