Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.66). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

NYSE:BKD opened at $8.25 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,759.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.