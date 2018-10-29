Brokers Issue Forecasts for M/I Homes Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (MHO)

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $673.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.07.

M/I Homes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Phillip G. Creek sold 18,880 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $500,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 13,143 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $345,792.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 502.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

