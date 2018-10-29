Brokerages Set Steris PLC (STE) PT at $98.00

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Steris alerts:

STE stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Steris has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steris will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,609,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Steris by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,127,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after buying an additional 563,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,843,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,929,000 after buying an additional 131,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.