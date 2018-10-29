Brokerages Set Steris PLC (STE) PT at $98.00

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.
STE stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Steris has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,609,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Steris by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,127,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after buying an additional 563,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,843,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,929,000 after buying an additional 131,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Steris Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
