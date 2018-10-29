Brokerages Set MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Price Target at $89.00

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $88.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Anthony P. Foglio bought 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.52 per share, with a total value of $377,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $623,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $100,621.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,950.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,250 and have sold 20,475 shares valued at $1,606,841. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 242,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,264,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.