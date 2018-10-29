Brokerages Set Imax Corp (IMAX) PT at $27.31

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Imax alerts:

In other Imax news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $43,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $220,875.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,330 shares of company stock worth $604,301 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 246,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 84.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 82.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. Imax has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Imax will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.