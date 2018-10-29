Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Price Target at $56.69

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Friday, October 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 2,600 shares of Canadian Natural Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total value of C$108,732.00. Also, insider Betty Yee sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$104,775.00. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $503,617 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resource stock opened at C$37.16 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resource has a fifty-two week low of C$36.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.53 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

