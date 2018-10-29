Brokerages Set Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Target Price at $285.90

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $223.45. 21,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $177.92 and a 12 month high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $30,059.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $566,488.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,737 shares of company stock valued at $64,326,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 731,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,732,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.