Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Target Price at $65.75

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter.

AMN opened at $50.41 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

