Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Target Price at $222.41

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $10.95 on Monday, reaching $131.92. 31,163,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,015,460. The company has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.