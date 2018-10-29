Brokerages Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 1,464,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,639. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -229.41%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

