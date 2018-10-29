Brokerages Expect Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to announce $48.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the highest is $48.86 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $42.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $193.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $212.56 million, with estimates ranging from $209.99 million to $216.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mobileiron.

Several research firms recently commented on MOBL. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,043. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mobileiron by 4,954.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mobileiron by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mobileiron by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Mobileiron by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,167,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 78,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Mobileiron by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

