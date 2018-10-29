Brokerages Expect Erie Indemnity (ERIE) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ERIE. ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

ERIE stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $106.63 and a one year high of $130.93.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $612.13 million during the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,229.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,688.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.