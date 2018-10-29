Brokerages Expect CGI (GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts predict that CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. CGI had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB. Scotiabank lowered CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE:GIB opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $206,000. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $397,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

