Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) to Post $2.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.19. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

ARW stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $87.26.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

