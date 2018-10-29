Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $45.51. 842,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $68.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

