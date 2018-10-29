Brokerages Anticipate SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SilverCrest Metals.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Sunday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.08% of SilverCrest Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.55. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,084. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

